Gap through which the child fell. SUR
Eight-year-old boy hospitalised after falling through a gap between floors at Malaga airport car park
112 incident

The minor, who had just arrived in the city with his parents, is in hospital with a head injury

Juan Cano

Juan Cano

Málaga

Friday, 29 November 2024, 17:57

An eight-year-old boy has been admitted to the Materno Infantil Hospital after falling to a lower level of the car park at Malaga airport. The 112 emergency system received the first call at 11.44pm alerting that a child had fallen through a gap in the concrete structure on a ramp in the car park.

The minor, who is Spanish and who had just arrived with his parents in Malaga (apparently they were waiting for a vehicle), fell from a height of approximately eight metres and was left lying face down on the concrete unconscious. His condition was initially thought to be extremely serious and all available resources were mobilised to transport him to hospital as quickly as possible.

He was stabilised by the 061 medical staff and taken to the hospital in a mobile ICU. Sources from the emergency services reported that he was admitted with head trauma, although initially his life was not in danger.

