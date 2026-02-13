Crime
Malaga district relieved after police arrest suspect of five robberies at knifepoint
An employee of one of the robbed establishments recognised the perpetrator in the street and alerted the police
Friday, 13 February 2026, 15:29
The police have arrested a 52-year-old man for allegedly robbing at knifepoint four pharmacies and one bakery in Malaga's Huelin district.
In January, an employee of one of the robbed pharmacies recognised the suspect in the street and alerted the police.
The National and Local Police deployed an operation in the area and managed to capture the suspect.
According to sources, no personal injuries have been reported in any of the incidents.