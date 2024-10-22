New routes and more seats available on flights to and from Malaga Airport this winter

Pilar Martínez Malaga Tuesday, 22 October 2024, 10:41 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

More airlines are committing flights to the Costa del Sol this winter with 8.2% more seats offered this season compared to the best low-season in Malaga Airport's history. In total, 9.7 million seats are up for grabs to fly to and from Malaga Airport in the low season, which will start on Sunday and last until the end of March.

It is an 8.2% increase compared to last year, with the growth higher than the national average, according to Aena. A total of 134.2 million seats are up for grabs on 765,000 scheduled flights across the Aena network in Spain from next Sunday until 29 March 2025. That is 5.6% more seats than those scheduled for the same season in 2023-2024 and an increase of 4.7% in operations.

Malaga is the third airport in the country with the greatest number of seats on offer. Of the eight largest airports Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas tops the list, with 33.4 million seats on offer which is 5.2% more than in 2023; followed by Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat, with 25.2 million and 5.5% more; Malaga-Costa del Sol, with 9.7 million and 8.2% more; Gran Canaria, with 9.1 million and an increase of 6.1%; Tenerife Sur, with 7.9 million and an increase of 6.5%; Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández, with 7.3 million and an increase of 12.8%; and Palma de Mallorca, with 7.3 million.

Airlines also plan to open ten new routes on the Costa del Sol. The winter season will have a total of 2,440 routes in Spain's airports, of which 1,898 are international and 542 are domestic, which is 133 more than the same period last year.

The airports that will have a greater number of additional routes compared to the previous winter season are: Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas, with 33 more connections; Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat, with 23; Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández, with 16; Palma de Mallorca, with 14; Fuerteventura, with another 14; and Malaga-Costa del Sol, with ten new destinations to fly directly.

Last year, in the winter season, Malaga Airport had direct flights to 123 cities around the world, four more than a year earlier. As part of their commitment to the Costa del Sol, the airlines offered new non-stop connections to the capitals of Greece, Athens; Serbia, Belgrade; and Estonia, Tallinn; as well as to the German cities of Bremen, Dortmund and Paderborn; the British cities of Exeter and Newquay; the Polish cities of Gdansk, Katowice and Lodz; the Moroccan city of Nador; the Belgian city of Ostend-Bruges; and the Norwegian city of Stavanger. And in Spain, it maintained the Fuerteventura and San Sebastian routes. Of the international routes, some of them were also operational during the summer.