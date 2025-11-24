Airport operator to reduce noise pollution in more homes in Malaga

Ignacio Lillo Malaga Monday, 24 November 2025, 12:53 Share

Many residents of the La Noria part of Churriana in Malaga will receive some significant investment in the coming weeks, at airport operator Aena's expense, to reduce aircraft noise in their homes. A change in the law has extended the "acoustic (noise) footprint" to include homes at the northern end of the airport, which were initially excluded (in some cases, by a very small margin) from the measurements taken during the initial round of applications.

The first residents included in this new phase of soundproofing work have already begun receiving letters from the airport operator, inviting the homeowners to request these improvements. At the moment, there is no specific figure as to how many homes are included, although Aena notes that over 800 homes have already been soundproofed as part of the Malaga Airport's soundproofing plan.

This formal plan is based on the environmental impact statements of 2003 and 2006, relating to two major projects: the expansion of the airport (the new terminal) and the expansion of the airfield (the runways). Both statements established the development of a noise insulation programme that initially affected the homes located within the noise isophone zones of 65 decibels during the day (from 7am to 11pm) and 55 decibels at night (from 11pm to 7am).

More noise-insulated homes

According to Aena, the inclusion of these new zones now responds to the updating of the isophones to current circumstances and their adaptation to the current criteria set by the Spanish government's Ministry for Ecological Transition (Miteco).

60 decibels is the maximum permitted noise level in the airport's surrounding areas, both daytime and evening

In accordance with these criteria, the noise levels (isophones) have been adjusted to the new indicators now established by current regulations, which define three different periods: daytime runs from 7am to 7pm, then evening from 7pm to 11pm and, lastly, nighttime from 11pm to 7am. Likewise, the noise levels for the areas covered by the plan have also been reduced: from 65 to 60 decibels for daytime and evening and from 55 to 50 decibels at night. "This increases the level of protection for the surrounding area, as it significantly increases the number of homes entitled to soundproofing", according to these sources.

The census of homes included in the airport's soundproofing plan includes those homes with the right to apply for soundproofing. They must, however, meet three essential conditions to benefit from these improvements: they must be "noise-sensitive" homes or buildings, they must be located within the airport's acoustic footprint and they must have a building licence that predates publication of the environmental impact statements (DIA) applicable to them in each case (2003 or 2006).

First letters already arriving

Residents included in this new phase have already begun receiving the first letters from Aena, informing them that they are entitled to receive the necessary noise insulation improvements free of charge. Among them is Enrique Orellana, a resident of La Noria area in Churriana. Years ago, they received a similar letter but, in the end "it went nowhere", he recalls. This time, however, they are more hopeful, due to the airport expansion that resulted in the opening of the second runway.

50 decibels is the maximum noise level during the nighttime, from 11pm until 7am

"Of course, the noise is noticeable at night. We're hoping that this time it won't be all talk because we are definitely within the acoustic footprint," he says. "We were even thinking of doing it ourselves, at least in the bedrooms, because it's most annoying at night." Orellana already has the schedules down to a tee: "Around 12.30am, some plane or other always takes off and, being so close to the runway, that's when the power of the engines is most noticeable. Sometimes you can even hear a rattling of the windows and don't even get me started on when the fighter jets come by, the windows really shudder."

This resident also describes what happens when they're in the living room watching a film: "You have to pause it because you just can't hear the television at that moment." That is why he hopes that soundproofing will be extended to the bedrooms as well as living areas. In these rooms, based on what has been done elsewhere, the work mainly involves replacing the windows with ones featuring soundproof frames and glass.