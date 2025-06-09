Air Nostrum connects Malaga Airport with three additional summer destinations

Pilar Martínez Malaga Monday, 9 June 2025, 11:16 Compartir

Malaga Airport expands its connectivity yet again. This summer, Air Nostrum, Iberia's franchise airline, will connect with direct flights the Costa del Sol with Nice (France) and Tangier and Casablanca (both in Morocco). The company has announced that a total of 20,500 seats are on sale for the three destinations.

Air Nostrum's summer campaign includes flights to Nice from three points in Spain - Malaga, Ibiza and Mallorca. They will be available until 31 August. In total, the company offers 31,800 seats, which represents a 21% increase compared to last year. With regard to the route to Malaga, a total of 10,400 seats will be offered, representing an increase of 10% compared to the previous summer. This route will operate with three weekly frequencies on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 30 May to 13 July. From 14 July until 31 August, the route will operate with daily flights, although with a double frequency on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

In addition, Air Nostrum is once again committed to connecting Malaga and Morocco. The novelty this year is the flight to Tangier, operational until the end of September, while the route to Casablanca will be available during the peak of the summer, between 19 July and 30 August. The flights will be operated under a codeshare agreement with Royal Air Maroc.

"A total of 8,208 seats are on sale for Tangier. The route is already operating, with two weekly frequencies on Tuesdays and Saturdays, until 28 June. This will then be repeated from 2 to 30 September," the company said, adding that, from 1 July until 18 July, the operation will be extended from two to three weekly frequencies on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. During the busiest period of the summer, from 19 July to 31 August, there will be an increase to five weekly frequencies on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays. As for the flight to Casablanca, a total of 1,900 seats will be on sale during the peak of the summer, between 19 July and 30 August. Flights will operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

With 30 years of history and more than 110 million passengers, Air Nostrum connects 59 destinations in nine countries in Europe and North Africa, with a fleet of 46 new generation aircraft.