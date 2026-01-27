Air Europa adds 8,640 seats to Malaga-Madrid route from 3 February

Pilar Martínez Málaga Tuesday, 27 January 2026, 16:09 Share

Air Europa has added 24 return flights to its regular operations on the Malaga-Madrid route. The campaign starts on 3 February and will last until 13 February.

Air Europa initially planned to increase operations only until 2 February. In light of the extended suspension of the high-speed train service in Andalucía, however, the airline has decided to add 8,640 more seats for the abovementioned period.

Air Europa has increased its activity on the Malaga-Madrid route since the train crash near Adamuz (Cordoba), which generated serious transport issues in Malaga province and in the region as a whole.

In principle, two days after the incident, Air Europa decided to add one more flight to its regular operations between Malaga and Madrid. It went from four to five daily return flights.

Shortly afterwards, the company added two more flights on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, bringing the total to seven frequencies on each of these days. Another boost was launched on Wednesday, with 10,800 additional seats.

Air Europa has announced that it will continue monitoring the market to help improve connectivity from Andalucía to the capital.