64-year-old man dies after collapsing at Malaga Airport

A 64-year-old man died on Wednesday evening at Malaga Airport after collapsing to the ground. The incident happened at around 8.20pm near the main arrivals area in terminal T3 of the Costa del Sol airport, according to 112 Andalucía.

Several people told the emergency service coordination centre that a man had suddenly collapsed and began to turn a purplish colour. The 112 operators alerted the airport's first aid and security teams, the 061 emergency ambulance service, National Police and Guardia Civil.

The Cruz Roja (Red Cross) confirmed that the man had gone into cardiorespiratory arrest and, although resuscitation was performed, he eventually died.