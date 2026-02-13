Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Gender-based violence

Malaga gender-based violence: 41-year-old man punches partner's face and flees when she asks for help

The victim managed to escape from her assailant and called for help from one of the windows

Friday, 13 February 2026, 13:19

The Local Police arrested a 41-year-old man for physically assaulting his partner in Malaga city on 6 February. The incident joins the increasing list of gender-based violence assaults in the province.

The incident happened shortly before 8.10pm, when the police received a call reporting that a woman was being assaulted and asking for help from the window of a house.

Several units attended the scene, where they spoke to the victim and the caller. The assailant had already fled.

According to sources, the police found the woman with her face covered in blood. She told them that she and her partner had had an argument during dinner, at which point he allegedly hit her in the face with his fist, leaving her dazed.

The victim tried to call for help, but the assailant grabbed and dragged her to continue punching her in the face. He tried to suffocate her by squeezing her neck.

The woman eventually managed to get away from him and called for help through a window. Her partner quickly left the house when she threw her keys out the window.

With the description provided, the police carried out a search of the area. They located the suspect near the house. His hands were covered in blood.

The police took the detainee to the station, but there have been no updates since then.

Victim support service

The Local Police remind the population that anybody, whether a victim or someone who knows that a person is at risk, can contact 061. The call is anonymous and confidential, so it does not appear in the phone bill.

In addition, the city council has the SUAM service that provides legal advice to women in the event of gender-based violence. The service is available 24 hours a day, every day of the year. The phone number are 010 and 679 661 800.

