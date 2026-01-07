A 37-year-old man has been arrested for the alleged sexual assault of a minor on New Year's Eve in Malaga The alleged perpetrator is accused of taking advantage of the fact that the girl, who was traveling with her family, was intoxicated in the hostel bathroom.

María José Díaz Alcalá Wednesday, 7 January 2026, 11:05

The National Police have arrested a 37-year-old man for an alleged sexual assault on a 16-year-old minor at a hostel in the heart of Malaga city centre.

He is accused of 'inappropriate touching'. The incident occurred on New Year's Eve at a hostel located in Plaza del Carbón, where both individuals were staying. According to sources consulted by SUR, the alleged perpetrator took advantage of the fact that the minor, who was traveling with her family, was intoxicated in the hostel bathroom to sexually assault her.

After being alerted to the incident, the hotel receptionist notified the police. A unit from the National Police arrived at the scene and interviewed those involved. The officers then arrested the suspect for his alleged responsibility in a crime of sexual assault against a minor, the provincial police station has confirmed.

This was not the only incident the police had to contend with on New Year's Eve. The Local Police also had to clear around 100 people from a party being held in an industrial park in Malaga city without the necessary permits for this type of event, as SUR reported.

The intervention took place at approximately 1.30am on 1 January on the Alameda industrial park. Several patrols assigned to monitor these types of events went to the warehouse and confirmed that a large party was underway, charging a ten-euro entrance fee that included one drink.