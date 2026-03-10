Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Attendees at the MOW transport conference at Malaga's Palacio de Ferias y Congresos. MORENO
Transport

Malaga's self-employed to receive 3,000-euro aid to change their car

All self-employed workers will be able to scrap an old car or van if they buy a low-emission vehicle

Ignacio Lillo

Ignacio Lillo

Málaga

Tuesday, 10 March 2026, 15:32

Malaga's self-employed workers will be able to give their old car or van for scrap and receive 3,000 euros to buy a new low-emission vehicle.

This has been one of the major announcements of the Andalusian regional government during the MOW transport conference taking place in Malaga at the moment.

The 3,000-euro aid comes from the Renove plan and is not the same as the aid within the Moves programme, which sponsors the purchase of electric vehicles.

The Renove initiative involves the scrapping of cars that are at least ten years old. Applicants' new vehicles must have emissions of 120 grams of CO2 per kilometre or less. In addition, their price should not exceed 35,000 euros plus IVA tax.

Acquisition can be through direct purchase, leasing or renting. The biggest advantage is that the 3,000-euro discount is a direct benefit, with 100 per cent of the aid paid upfront upon approval. The regional government has earmarked five million euros of its own funds for the Renove plan.

Renove aims to renew the ageing fleet, especially in Andalucía, where the average age of vehicles is 15 years. At the presentation, regional minister of industry Jorge Paradela said that their goal with the aid is to "provide decarbonisation solutions" and "encourage the scrapping of older vehicles".

During the event, head of car dealers' association Faconauto Marta Blázquez welcomed the initiative as an incentive "for the self-employed who cannot switch to electric vehicles". It might not be an immediate switch to electric vehicles, but it renews the fleet, which is also part of the decarbonisation strategy.

"It is a good step. The self-employed are less empowered than they need to be and I think it is a good gesture for them and for their economic activity, as a car for them can be an essential work tool," Blázquez stated.

