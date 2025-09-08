Young woman suffers road rash burns and dislocated shoulder after collision with wild boar while riding her motorbike in Malaga

Isabel Méndez Malaga Monday, 8 September 2025, 14:42 | Updated 14:58h. Share

A young Malaga woman suffered some serious injuries after her motorbike was in collision with a large wild boar in Calle Olmos, in the Cerrado de Calderón neighbourhood of the city. The accident happened at one o'clock in the morning after the animal allegedly came out of the darkness, making it impossible for the young woman to avoid the accident, according to the family, who filed a complaint with the Local Police. In view of these facts, the mother of 27-year-old Cristina L. B. has asked Malaga city hall to take measures against the continued presence of wild boar in the capital of the Costa del Sol, especially in the areas of Cerrado and El Limonar, where the residents "are getting used to seeing them every day”.

The accident, according to the police report, happened on 28 August and as a result of the collision the victim suffered road rash burns, injuries and bruises. Her shoulder was also dislocated, so she has her arm in a sling and is now on sick leave.

According to the young woman's mother, the front of the motorbike is "destroyed" and she said that the mechanic considers that it is not worth repairing it as it is practically a total loss, despite the fact that it was only purchased in March this year.

The day after the incident, the young woman went to the accident and emergency department at the regional university hospital in Malaga (she had been treated at another health centre the night before) "very dazed by the pain", according to her relatives. The woman underwent various tests at the hospital to rule out further damage to her head and hip.

Subsequently, the family went to the Local Police in El Palo, where they presented a report of the incident. According to the complainants, the police officers simply said that the "city hall has no responsibility as it was a random occurrence and you can't put gates on the field". They also told them that "they receive around 20 calls a year for incidents related to wild boar", but that "this is not considered a relevant figure to take action".

However, the family of the young woman affected is asking the council to take action before a greater misfortune occurs, as it is becoming increasingly common to see wild boar strolling around the city of Malaga. "This is starting to be a big problem", the girl’s mother said, adding, "If you are on a motorbike and you come across one of these animals you are in danger, because they are very big: it is as if you were hitting a wall." The mother also said that since the accident the young woman has been "very upset" by what she has experienced. "This time my daughter’s life was spared, but not her motorbike,” she said.