Young man in intensive care after being pulled from sea off Costa del Sol beach

Juan Cano Malaga Wednesday, 4 June 2025, 12:57 | Updated 13:03h. Compartir

A 24-year-old man remains in the intensive care unit of Malaga's Hospital Regional after being rescued from the sea off the beach in the city's El Palo neighbourhood.

The emergency services were alerted to a person floating in the sea by a member of the public at 7.10pm on Tuesday, 3 June,

The Red Cross, Local and National Police, Guardia Civil and the 061 medical emergency team were mobilised to the scene. The young man was rescued in a state of unconsciousness.

The medical staff performed CPR on him and managed to resuscitate and stabilise him before he was transferred to hospital, where he was admitted to the ICU.

Only 24 hours prior to this incident another possible drowning case was reported on the Costa del Sol, in this case with a fatal outcome. A 12-year-old boy was pronounced dead in Mijas after being found lifeless in a private swimming pool at a friend's house.