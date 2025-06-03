Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

112 inciident

Twelve-year-old child dies in private swimming pool on the Costa del Sol

The boy was spending the afternoon at a friend's house in Mijas and was found floating in the water with signs of drowning

Juan Cano

Juan Cano

Malaga

Tuesday, 3 June 2025, 11:33

Guardia Civil officers are investigating the death of a 12-year-old boy in a swimming pool in Mijas on the Costa del Sol, according to sources from the 112 Andalucía emergency services control room.

The incident happened at around 8.30pm on Monday 2 June in a private swimming pool located on the El Coto residential development.

According to SUR sources, the child had gone to spend the afternoon at a friend's house.

Due to circumstances that are still being investigated, the boy was found floating in the water. He was rescued by his own family, who immediately alerted the emergency services.

Local Police and Guardia Civil officers and 061 health emergency personnel were called to the scene and tried to resuscitate the child for more than 40 minutes. All their efforts were in vain and the 12 year old's death was certified.

The judicial process was immediately activated to remove the body from the scene. The case is being investigated by the Guardia Civil and, with the help of the autopsy results, the officers will have to determine the cause of death.

