23-year-old woman arrested for attempting to slit her brother's throat in Malaga

The National Police have arrested a 23-year-old woman for allegedly trying to slit her brother's throat during a family brawl in Malaga city, as various sources have confirmed to SUR. The incident happened at around 1am on 29 July in the Barbarela area, when the emergency services received a call from a neighbour alerting them to a fight in a nearby house.

Local and National Police officers arrived at the scene of the altercation and found a man with stab wounds after it appeared that his sister had attacked him in the neck and chest with a bread knife.

Although the injuries were not serious due to the blade of the weapon, the officers arrested the suspect for her alleged responsibility in an attempted homicide, according to the Malaga provincial police headquarters.