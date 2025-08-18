Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Crime

Elderly disabled man swindled out of 11,000 euros after his bank card and PIN were swiped in Malaga

The three members of the same family also allegedly made numerous purchases in Priego de Córdoba and withdrew money from ATM cash machines

Europa Press

Cordoba

Monday, 18 August 2025, 15:33

The Guardia Civil is investigating three members of the same family - aged 55, 35 and 36 - in Priego de Córdoba, on suspicion that they swindled an elderly disabled man out of 11,000 euros.

Officers launched the investigation after a complaint was filed in the Priego de Córdoba police station.

According to the investigation, it happened in June, when the suspects convinced the elderly man to go to Malaga, where they got hold of his card.

According to the police report, the scammers had taken the victim's card and PIN number to make numerous purchases in establishments in Malaga and Priego de Córdoba. They had also withdrawn money from ATM cash machines.

The collaboration of banks and the testimony of the victim helped the police identify the suspects and arrest them for a fraud offence.

The proceedings have been handed over to the courts.

