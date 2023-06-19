Malaga breaks record for exports in the first four months of the year With more than a billion euros in sales, it is the Andalusian province with the highest growth, up 17.8% on the same period last year

Europa Press Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Malaga has set an all-time record for exports in the first four months of this year.

From January to April, Malaga recorded 1.04 billion euros in sales, becoming the province with the highest growth in the first four months of 2023 and the fifth largest exporting province in Andalucía.

The figure is 17.8% higher compared to the sales recorded in the same period last year. Specifically, it is 7.8% of the region’s total.

Sales of eight of the top ten exported products grew, six of them in double digits, according to Extenda data. Animal or vegetable fats and oils lead exports in the province with sales of 161 million euros, accounting for 15.4% of the total, and up 24.7% compared to January-April 2022.

In second place is fruits with exports totalling 151 million euros, 14.5% of the total and a decrease of 11.2%; followed by meat and edible meat offal, with 76 million euros, 7.3% of the total and a rise of 7.3%.

In fourth place, machinery and electrical appliances, with 65 million euros, 6.3% of the total and a rise of 15.6%; followed by mineral fuels, which experienced the second best rise in the top ten with more than double sales, thanks to a rise of 183%, 5.2% of the total and 54 million euros.

Sixth is exports of optical and photographic materials and apparatus, recording sales of 48 million euros, 4.6% of the total and a rise of 31%; followed by clothing and clothing accessories, except knitwear, with 43 million euros and a rise of 3.8%, 4.2% of the total; articles of iron and cast iron, with 41 million euros, 4% of the total and the best rise of the top ten due to a rise of 196%.

Rounding off the top ten are knitted garments and accessories, with 39 million euros, 3.7% of the total and a fall of 16.7%; and motor vehicles with 29.5 million euros, 2.8% and a rise of 40%.

Markets

Eight of the top ten markets grew, six of them by double digits or more. Exports reached four continents, and grew in all of them, according to the data.

France is the leading market, with 172 million euros, a rise of 9.9% and 16.5% of the total; followed by Italy, with 110 million euros, 10.5% of the total and a rise of 16.2%; the United States, with 105 million euros, 10.1% and a rise of 2.1%.

In fourth place, Portugal, with 98 million euros, 9.4% of the total and the best increase of the top ten with a rise of 31%; and Germany, with 62 million euros, 5.9% of the total and a rise of 20.2%.

Data for 2022

Exports from Malaga recorded 2.88 billion euros in sales in 2022, a record figure, with a growth of 18.1% compared to 2021.