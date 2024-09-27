Malaga and Costa del Sol towns mark tourism day with free entry to museums and sites

Tony Bryant Malaga Friday, 27 September 2024, 10:10 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

World Tourism Day (today, Friday 27 September) will be celebrated again this year in Malaga and in towns along the Costa del Sol (as in the rest of the world) with a series of events and activities that highlight how crucial tourism is to different destinations across the globe. The day has been marked by the World Tourism Organization (WTO) since 1980 and this year it is focusing on Tourism and Peace. The organisation believes that the pursuit of peace is a continuing endeavour and that progress through tourism is more relevant than ever.

As in previous years, Malaga's museums and tourist attractions can be visited for free today (Friday). More than 30 sites will take part in the initiative, including the Picasso and Thyssen museums, Centre Pompidou, Malaga Cathedral, the Alcazaba, the English Cemetery and the botanical gardens of La Concepción, among others.

Information about opening hours, locations, bookings and public transport can be downloaded from the city's tourism web.

Nerja on the eastern Costa del Sol will mark the day with activities beginning in the morning with free guided tours in English and Spanish through the centre of the town. Other activities will be held in the gardens of the famous caves, such as an awards ceremony, during which the iconic Hotel Balcón de Europa will be recognised, along with other people who have had an impact on the town's tourist industry. Various events will also take place at the Balcón de Europa throughout the afternoon, including flamenco shows, a flashmob and a performance by the Nerja and Maro choirs and dancers. The day will end with fireworks.

Free guided tours

Torremolinos, which is now in the middle of its San Miguel fair, held a World Tourism Day ceremony on Monday during which it recognised the co-founder and communications director of the Idealista real estate chain, Fernando Encinar, as a "tourist of honour".

The town is also offering free guided tours and entry into some of its most popular sites, such as the Molino de Inca botanical gardens today.

Further along the coast, Benalmádena is marking the day by showcasing the town's various tourist attractions through guided tours in English and Spanish. With the collaboration of tourist guide association GuideSur and tourism company CulturSol, two routes have been planned, with the meeting point at Bil Bil castle at 11am, and a second in Benalmádena Pueblo (outside the Estupa) at 5pm. Reservations can be made at turismo@benalmadena.es.

In addition, with the promotional code #DiaTurismo24, discounts will be offered in most of the leisure parks in the municipality. Between 3pm and 11pm, a "tourism party" with live entertainment will be held in the grounds of the Bil Bil castle.

Marbella will also hold a full programme of activities to mark the day. These began on Thursday and will continue until Sunday, while other activities will be held in Alhaurín de la Torre, Alhaurín el Grande and Coín, among other towns.