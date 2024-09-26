Malaga museums and monuments open their doors for free this Friday to mark World Tourism Day

Rossel Aparicio Malaga Thursday, 26 September 2024, 11:15 | Updated 11:22h. Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

Malaga is warming up its engines to celebrate World Tourism Day (27 September) once again this year with open days for cultural facilities and monuments. This year, a total of 34 museums, exhibition centres and monuments have joined in this annual event, which the city has been celebrating since 2004 and which includes an extensive programme of free guided tours.

The spaces and monuments that will offer open days and, in some cases, free guided tours, include the following: the cathedral, the Alcazaba, Gibralfaro castle, the Roman theatre, the basilica and camarín tower of the Santuario de la Victoria, the English cemetery, the San Miguel historical cemetery, the Museum of Malaga, the Picasso museum, Centre Pompidou Malaga, the Russian museum St Petersburg, the Picasso birthplace museum, Carmen Thyssen museum, the Malaga airport museum, the Peña Juan Breva, the wine museum, the Gerald Brenan house museum, the automobile and fashion museum and the Jardín Botánico Histórico de La Concepción, among others

As reported by the city council, in 2023 there was a record attendance of the last four years: more than 27,000 people enjoyed the various proposals of the World Tourism Day in the city.

Extensive and varied programming

With the aim of helping members of the public to find the cultural proposals or visits of interest, the city hall has compiled an information leaflet containing timetables, location of the points of interest, as well as suggestions for getting around the city by public transport.

This information can also be downloaded from the city hall's tourism website, or from the tourist offices and the city's hotels.

World Tourism Day programme in Malaga

World Tourism Day has been celebrated by UN Tourism since 1980 to highlight the importance of tourism and its values. "The theme for this year is 'Tourism and Peace', encompassing, on the one hand, tourism as representing a bridge for the spread of understanding, cooperation, tolerance and respect among all nations; and, on the other hand, peace as a means to ensure that people can fully develop in a positive environment and can live in harmony with other individuals," the city hall said.