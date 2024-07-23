Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

A street thermometer reads an enviable 29C in Malaga today. Salvador Salas
Malaga and Costa del Sol escape worst of summer heatwave that is affecting much of Spain
Weather

A cooling breeze will keep the city and the coastal areas at around 30C until the weekend, a far cry from the more than 40 degrees in the interior of the Spanish mainland

Ignacio Lillo

Malaga

Tuesday, 23 July 2024, 13:25

That Malaga province often behaves like an oasis from the worst is nothing new, but it stands out even more at times like these, when almost all of Spain is a map of amber and yellow colours, due to the Aemet extreme heat warnings, above 40C in many provinces.

In the city and on the Costa del Sol, the Levante wind will create a sort of natural climatic refuge, with maximum temperatures of around 30-32C until Friday... but they will drop even further, to around 28-29 degrees during the weekend. The discordant note will be the minimum temperatures, which will remain high, between 22 and 24C every night.

The alerts for high temperatures in Spain today (23 July).
The alerts for high temperatures in Spain today (23 July). Aemet

The absence of alerts from the state weather agency (Aemet) in Malaga is a rarity these recent days that it shares with other provinces in the Levante area of the Spanish mainland: Murcia, Alicante, part of Valencia and Catalonia. Elsewhere in Spain in Galicia, the Cantabrian Mountains and the north of Castile y Leon rain is even expected.

Meanwhile, Aemet forecasts temperatures may exceed 42C in Cordoba, as well as Seville, Granada, Jaén and Huelva provinces in Andalucía and all of Extremadura, with an amber warning for temperatures over 40 degrees.

