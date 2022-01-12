Malaga airport had 8.8 million passengers in 2021, some 55 per cent fewer than before the pandemic It is still the fourth busiest airport in Spain after Madrid, Barcelona and Palma de Mallorca

Passenger numbers at Malaga-Costa del Sol Airport are recovering but it is still not as busy as it was in 2019. In 2021, 8.8 million people flew in or out of the airport making it the fourth busiest airport in Spain after Madrid, Barcelona and Palma de Mallorca.

Compared to pre-pandemic 2019, passenger numbers are down 55 per cent. But compared to 2020, a year of strict travel restrictions in Europe, the 2021 numbers are up by 72 per cent.

At the national level, Spanish airports served almost 120 million passengers, 56.4 per cent than in 2019. But comparing 2021 to 2020, the number of passengers increased by 57.7 per cent.

The Omicron variant dented traffic in December with just 816,552 passengers passing through Malaga airport, 28 per cent less compared to December 2019.