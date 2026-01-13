Malaga Airport closes 2025 with new all-time record of almost 27 million passengers

Pilar Martínez Málaga Tuesday, 13 January 2026, 14:23 Share

Malaga Airport closed 2025 with a new record: almost 27 million passengers through the year.

According to airport operator (Aena), the exact number of people who passed through the facility in 2025 was 26,760,549, which is 7.4% more than the number of passengers in 2024.

Some 186,990 aircraft landed and took off at Malaga's runways, which is 6.9% more than in 2024.

Another milestone that the facility reached last year was the highest volume of baggage handled (outbound) in its more than 105 years, exceeding six million suitcases checked in at the facilities (6,255,861). The highest record was registered in August, with 766,885 suitcases.

The upward trend continued in December 2025, when 1,681,268 passengers passed through Malaga Airport, 6.8% more than in December 2024, making it the third-busiest airport in Spain after Madrid and Barcelona. During the same month, the airport handled 12,657 flights, a 6.2% increase compared with December 2024. B

In December 2024, Malaga Airport recorded 1,574,043 passengers, a figure that represented a 7.4% rise on December 2023 and was 38.5% higher than in December 2019, the last pre-pandemic year. The airport also closed December 2025 as the third in Spain by passenger volume, while a total of 11,922 aircraft landed or took off during the month, 5.4% more than in December 2023 and 32.1% more than in December 2019.

According to Aena, most of the passengers last year travelled on commercial flights, totalling 26,714,475. Of these, 4,465,870 travelled to or from a Spanish city, 5.5% more than in 2024, while 22,248,605 opted for connections abroad, an increase of 7.8%.

With regard to international traffic, the markets with the greatest demand in absolute terms were the British market, with 6,149,697 passengers, followed by Germany, which exceeded two million; the Netherlands, with 1.6 million; Italy (1,397,672); and France (1,386,610). However, in terms of the increase in passengers, the most dynamic were the United Arab Emirates, with a rise of 75.7%; Iceland, with a growth of 59.2%; and Qatar and Egypt, both with a rise of 39%.

Despite the new record, the increase achieved in 2025 was less pronounced than that recorded in 2024 when the airport closed with 24,924,219 passengers, an increase of 11.5% over the previous year.

The Aena Group, comprising 46 airports and two heliports in Spain, London-Luton Airport and 17 more in Brazil, closed 2025 with an all-time record number of passengers: 384,837,183, 4.2% more than in 2024. It managed 3,279,864 aircraft movements, 2.4% more.