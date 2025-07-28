Malaga achieves record-breaking exports between January and May bringing in more than 1.4 billion euros

Europa Press Malaga Monday, 28 July 2025, 15:19 Compartir

The Junta de Andalucía's provincial delegate for the economy, finance and more, Antonio García Acedo, has reported that Malaga "has once again reached a record export figure in the first five months of the year, with over 1.4 billion euros, which is somewhat significant as it goes beyond the new record that was set in 2024, and is also above the Andalusian and Spanish averages."

According to a press statement from the Junta, García Acedo further noted that these figures place Malaga "with the best cumulative figure ever for the first five months of the year, having exported a value of 1.408 billion euros, a 1.9% increase compared to January-May 2024."

Among the most significant developments, the delegate highlighted that fruit and olive oil products account for more than one out of every three euros exported by Malaga province, while the greatest growth in exports has occurred in the automotive, fruit, optical and essential oil sectors.

As for the destinations of these products from Malaga province, Italy, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Morocco and Poland have been the countries in the Top 10 to see the greatest increase.

By product category

The main products sold in Malaga, according to the Junta, were in the following order: fruit, which leads with 240 million euros (17.1% of the total) and a 19.4% growth. This is followed by olive oil, with 233 million euros (16.5% of the total) and then meat and edible offal at 109 million euros (7.7%) - a 2.3% rise.

Optical instruments and apparatus are in fourth place with 72 million euros (5.1%) and a 9.6% increase, followed by essential oils and resinoids with 66 million euros (4.7%) and a 28% increase and then electrical machinery, equipment and materials with 58 million euros (4.1%) and a 7.3% increase.

In seventh place are metalliferous minerals, slag and ash, which reached 51 million euros (3.6%) and a growth of 23.9%. Next are motor vehicles, tractors and bikes, with 44 million euros (3.1%), yielding a noteworthy 55% increase.

Rounding off the Top 10 are clothing and accessories with 43 million euros (3% of the total) and a 1.2% increase, then machinery, appliances and mechanical devices with 42 million euros (3%) and a rise of 2.3%.

Main markets

García Acedo also stressed the importance of the fact that Malaga products have reached a total of 156 markets around the world during this period.

Malaga's main markets have been, in this order: France with 192 million euros (13.6% of the total) and a 15.3% decline, followed by Italy with 187 million euros (13.3%) and a 26.5% increase and Portugal with 182 million euros (12.9%) and a 31.8% increase.

In fourth place is the United States with 137 million euros (9.7%) and a 13.3% decrease, followed by the Netherlands with 79.5 million euros (5.6%) and a 19.6% increase and Germany with 79 million euros (5.6%), which is a drop of 17.3%.

The United Kingdom is in seventh place with 44 million euros (3.1% of total exports) and that means a 31% growth. Next is Morocco with 28 million euros (2%) and an increase of 11.8%, Belgium with 27.8 million euros (2%) and a slight decrease of 3.1% and finally Poland with 26 million euros (1.9%) - a 17.9% increase.

Within this framework, the regional delegate for the economy emphasised that, in 2025, Andalucía Trade (the Junta's trade promotion agency, based in Seville) has continued its efforts to support companies in the province, both in internationalisation and with the first three lines of incentives for companies for industrial development projects and business RDI (research, development and innovation) projects. These first three lines of aid total 244 million euros in incentives.

García Acedo went on to explain that, within these grants, a total of 18 business projects in Malaga have been promoted so far this year, thanks to the support of 2.75 million euros in public incentives, which will mobilise 6.67 million euros in incentivised investment in the province.

"These projects, promoted by SMEs and organisations from various sectors in Malaga, are aimed at technological modernisation, improved competitiveness, sustainability and innovation, thus fostering the generation of economic activity and skilled employment in the province," he said.

Furthermore, in the first six months of 2025, the Andalucía Trade agency has also promoted the internationalisation of a total of 283 Malaga-based companies through their participation in 202 initiatives. These, the Junta added, generated 594 project participations, as the same company can participate in several such activities.