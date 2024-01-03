Major obstacle stands in the way of office development on well-known site on outskirts of Malaga

Jesús Hinojosa Malaga Wednesday, 3 January 2024, 17:15 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

A project to develop a large office complex next to the historic Cortijo Jurado on the outskirts of Malaga city has suffered a setback.

The town hall approved the initial plans for the project in Campanillas last September, but the ministry of transport has ordered more plans be drawn up. It wants to know how an influx of vehicles travelling to these future offices may affect the nearby junction of the 'Hiperronda' ring road with the Guadalhorce motorway.

A report states that, in the event that this study shows a "significant effect" of the office complex on traffic levels in the area, a "proposal for the necessary measures to maintain the level of service and road safety of these roads unchanged" will have to be provided. The central government is asking for the traffic study to cover a period of the next 20 years.

SUR can reveal the developer of the project, Suba - a company belonging to the Sinerba Holding group which includes the Malaga construction company Bilba - is already working on the traffic analysis requested. However, there are still several years of complex procedures ahead - including an environmental impact study requested by the Junta, which usually takes one or two years - before work on the office complex could be started.

Footbridges

The project has been designed by architect Ángel Asenjo's studio. It has a surface area of more than 43,500 square metres and the design includes the old 'cortijo', with which it will be connected by footbridges. It takes advantage of the structures that were raised to build a hotel so that the maximum buildable area of 19,098 square metres is maintained, with a maximum height of ground floor plus two levels.

Authorities have requested the new constructions do not exceed the height of the historic mansion, which has grade 1 architectural protection and will be restored to incorporate it into the office project.

Cortijo Jurado - a protected building

The iconic building has fallen into disrepair. File image from the last works in 2014. SUR

The Cortijo Jurado mansion was built by the Heredia family as a rural retreat and working farm. However, bankruptcy forced the owners to sell the property to the Larios family. Later, the property passed into the hands of the Quesada family and, subsequently, to a wealthy doctor from Valladolid. In 1975, it was acquired by the Vega Jurado family, from which it takes its present name.

The protected building was built in an eclectic style, which can be seen in its central courtyard, where there is a chapel and lookout tower.

According to local legend the mansion is linked to paranormal events, with secret passages leading from the basement to the Cortijo Colmenares (now the Guadalhorce Golf Club), owned at that time by the Larios family, who were great friends of the Heredia family.