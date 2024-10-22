Forty-million-euro contract set to be awarded to maintain A-7 motorway and state road network in Malaga province over three years

Ignacio Lillo Malaga Tuesday, 22 October 2024, 19:33 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Spain's ministry of transport will spend nearly 40 million euros over the next three years to maintain Malaga's state-owned roads. It comes amid concerns the province's roads have become saturated, especially along the A-7, both in the eastern and western areas, with residents and regional politicians calling for solutions to ease traffic jams and bottlenecks.

The Spanish cabinet is this Tuesday 22 October set to authorise the tender for a contract of 38.8 million euros, for which one or more companies will maintain some 163 kilometres of roads in Malaga province. The vast majority (147 kilometres) will be dual carriageways.

The contractor will also be responsible for accident surveillance and prevention; winter maintenance which includes special treatment in the event of heavy rain or snow; maintenance of tunnels and communications.

Among the roads included in the programme are the A-45 motorway, the A-7 and several sections of the N-331 and N-340.

The new contract includes a specific order to improve the A-7 road surface, between Miraflores de El Palo, in Malaga, and Torre del Mar (Vélez-Málaga), from kilometres 953 (Axarquia) to 978 (Malaga city). This will have to be carried out at night, as usual, so as not to further impact traffic.

Which roads will be affected?

Although the initial period will be three years, there is the possibility, by agreement between the parties, of a two-year extension, and an additional extension of nine months. Among the roads included in the maintenance programme are the A-45 dual carriageway, from kilometre 81 (border with the province of Cordoba) to kilometre 142.6 (in Malaga); and the A-7, from kilometres 922.5 (border with the province of Granada) to kilometre 983.7 (in Malaga). In addition to these, there are several sections of the N-331 and N-340 roads.

According to sources, the tender will follow the model of "mixed contracts" (services and works) for maintenance and operations, such as a comprehensive user mobility plan, which improves the state of the road and the network and optimises public resources. The services envisaged include information on the state and programming; operational assistance and road safety studies; and maintenance of various road elements.

There will be a plan to reduce emissions and improve energy efficiency, which will include promoting self-consumption, renewable heating systems, energy saving measures in lighting and the encouragement of using electric vehicles. As a result, companies will be able to include the presentation of a decarbonisation plan with the aim of achieving a carbon neutral balance within five years of the start of the contract in their bids.