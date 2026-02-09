Valentine’s Day in Malaga 2026: the best restaurant menus for every budget

Juan Soto Málaga Monday, 9 February 2026, 11:39 Share

As John Paul Young sang at the end of the 70s, "Love is in the air" in Malaga province this week. With just a few days to go until Valentine's Day, which conveniently falls on Saturday this year, numerous restaurants have prepared special menus for all tastes and budgets to celebrate love and romance, from simple 'tapas' to haute cuisine.

After a tough January in terms of turnover, restaurants are now preparing to shine on 14 February, taking advantage of the increasing popularity of gifting an experience for a special occasion.

This year, even some Michelin-starred establishments have joined efforts in spoiling both the heart and the most demanding palates. SUR joins by reviewing the best offers this year.

Varied offer

Starting in Malaga city centre, Michelin-starred chef José Carlos García, whose restaurant is located in Muelle Uno, has designed a special ten-course tasting menu that includes a bottle of Laurent Perrier champagne and a signed book, priced at 440 euros.

The menu will be available from 10 to 14 February, by reservation only, and features dishes such as his well-known sunflower seed 'polvorón', ajoblanco with mango and smoked eel, trout with beurre blanc, shallots and whipped celeriac and Iberian pork fillet cooked en papillote with potato crisp and Café de Paris mustard sauce. Dessert rounds off the experience with a romantic vanilla cream, raspberry sorbet and pink meringue crumble.

In the same area, El Balneario is also going all out for Valentine's Day. The restaurant, located at Los Baños del Carmen, has prepared a special menu for 14 February only, offering four courses and dessert for 50 euros per person, drinks included.

Diners will start with oxtail croquettes, followed by a gazpachuelo foam with Motril prawns and faux caviar, Malaga-style meagre and Iberian pork fillet medallion. Dessert is a vanilla mousse.

Staying in the city, several venues in the historic centre are also offering special menus. Descorche Málaga and Temple Restaurante, both on Calle Álamos, will serve Valentine's tasting menus. Descorche is offering six courses for 60 euros per person, with optional wine pairing for an extra 30. The Temple menu costs 79 euros and includes nine courses.

At Descorche, the evening begins with a glass of cava and a smoked sardine toast, followed by artichoke, garlic-prawn croquettes, tuna with beef jus and braised cheek. Dessert is a brownie with coconut ice cream and dulce de leche sauce. Temple's menu includes oysters, foie gras, cod loin and Iberian pork.

Heading west along the coast, there are also plenty of options. In Torremolinos, El Taller de Playamar has created a five-course tasting menu with two appetisers, with optional wine pairing (42 euros plus 18 for wines). The menu includes smoked sardine with puff pastry and roasted salmorejo, red tuna belly tartare and duck magret with toasted corn cream.

In Benalmádena, The Japo is offering an Asian-inspired set menu at 70 euros per person, including drinks and live music. The menu features a selection of maki, beef tataki and blackcurrant mousse for dessert. Couples can also choose to add a massage and an overnight stay at the Higuerón Resort.

Wide choice in Marbella

In Marbella and the surrounding area, Valentine's dinner options are almost endless. In the old town, Casanis Bistrot will not offer a fixed menu, but will serve special off-menu dishes for the occasion, including a Valentine's salad with foie gras, scallop tiradito with caviar, lobster with herb butter and filet mignon with mash. The evening will feature live saxophone music and a small gift for guests.

Towards Puerto Banús, Boho Club has designed a menu called 'The Alchemist of Hearts', priced at 115 euros per person. The menu includes kimchi croquette with salmon nigiri, wagyu dumpling, grilled sea bass and cabbage-wrapped guinea fowl. Guests can also book an overnight stay at the hotel.

Cascada, located on the road to Ojén, is hosting a collaborative six-hands dinner by the Lagarde brothers and chef Jeremie Falissard (100 euros per person). The six-course menu includes dishes such as meurette-style egg, trout confit in lobster oil with saffron and braised short rib.

In San Pedro Alcántara, Tanino will celebrate Valentine's across the whole weekend, with themed menus on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The menu costs 65 euros and includes warm gratinated oysters, smoked white asparagus with eel, duck magret and a chocolate mousse with tonka bean and passion fruit for dessert.

Offers on the east coast

Several restaurants have also joined in on the eastern side of the province. In Vélez-Málaga, Ménade is offering a three-course Valentine's menu for 45 euros per person (drinks not included), with options such as crispy stroganoff lasagne, gratinated leeks, prawn cannelloni, seasonal fish or creamy rice with prawns, truffle and Iberian pork jowl. The same chefs, Pablo Vega and Pablo Domínguez, will also serve a special menu at their restaurant Esto es Jauja in Torre del Mar, offering patatas bravas, 20 pieces of sushi and a bottle of wine for 40 euros per couple.

In the interior of the province, Antequera and Ronda are also taking part. In Antequera, Arte de Cozina has created a special menu in the traditional style of chef Charo Carmona, featuring dishes rooted in local culinary heritage. The menu costs 49 euros (or 59 with drinks) and includes scarlet salad, melva spread, Iberian pork roll and retinto beef medallions, followed by cottage cheese 'heart' dessert.

In Ronda, the Azahar restaurant is offering a six-course tasting menu with wine for 50 euros per person. Dishes include grilled avocado with chilled corn cream, prawn ravioli and Iberian pork with pumpkin purée.