Lorry breakdown on A-7 motorway triggers traffic jams between Torremolinos and Benalmádena
The incident has caused more than three kilometres of tailbacks on the Malaga-bound carriageway and also complicated traffic in the opposite lanes due to the so-called 'rubbernecking effect'
Rossel Aparicio
Friday, 16 January 2026, 09:51
A lorry breakdown in the central lane of the A-7 motorway in the direction of Malaga disrupted traffic between Torremolinos and Benalmádena in the early hours of Friday morning. According to official traffic sources, the vehicle broke down at kilometre 1,001 in Torremolinos around 7.25am, causing a three-kilometre traffic jam.
A shorter tailback (about 500 metres), however, also formed in the opposite direction, triggered by the "rubbernecking effect".
The Andalusian emergency services mobilised the Guardia Civil traffic unit and road maintenance to the scene. They discovered that the lorry had broken down near the junction of the A-7 and MA-20 motorways.