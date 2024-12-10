Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Firefighters working at the scene of the fire.
Firefighters working at the scene of the fire. Josele
112 incident

Lorry blaze forces one lane of AP-7 motorway to be closed on Costa del Sol

Both the fire brigade and Guardia Civil were quickly on the scene of the incident this Tuesday afternoon, in which no one was injured

Lorena Cádiz

Lorena Cádiz

Mijas

Tuesday, 10 December 2024, 15:15

A fire on a lorry trailer that was carrying tiles forced the closure of one lane of the AP-7 motorway in Mijas, heading in the direction of Cadiz, this Tuesday afternoon. Fire brigade crews and Guardia Civil officers were quickly on the scene to extinguish the flames and direct the traffic. According to sources from the 112 emergency service control room, there were no reports of any injuries.

According to the same sources, the fire originated in the area of the wheels of the lorry's trailer, which was seriously damaged by the flames. The incident happened just after 12.30pm and the traffic restrictions were maintained in the area until around two hours later.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Princess Birgitta of Sweden: rebellious, outspoken and lover of Spain
  2. 2 Woman arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after man stabbed multiple times in Gibraltar
  3. 3 Marbella FC draw Atlético Madrid in dream Copa del Rey clash
  4. 4 Malaga padel star in race against time after suffering fresh injury setback
  5. 5 Volunteer-run animal shelter on Costa del Sol opens its doors to raise essential funds
  6. 6 This is where you can sample a traditional Malaga dish this festive season
  7. 7 Torremolinos authorises two-hour extension for hospitality industry over Christmas, New Year and Three Kings
  8. 8 Malaga ultramarathon runner makes history with World Championship silver
  9. 9 Late own goal robs Malaga CF of valuable derby win
  10. 10 League leaders Antequera CF hold their nerve to extend unbeaten run to ten matches

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Lorry blaze forces one lane of AP-7 motorway to be closed on Costa del Sol