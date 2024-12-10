Lorry blaze forces one lane of AP-7 motorway to be closed on Costa del Sol

Lorena Cádiz Mijas Tuesday, 10 December 2024, 15:15

A fire on a lorry trailer that was carrying tiles forced the closure of one lane of the AP-7 motorway in Mijas, heading in the direction of Cadiz, this Tuesday afternoon. Fire brigade crews and Guardia Civil officers were quickly on the scene to extinguish the flames and direct the traffic. According to sources from the 112 emergency service control room, there were no reports of any injuries.

According to the same sources, the fire originated in the area of the wheels of the lorry's trailer, which was seriously damaged by the flames. The incident happened just after 12.30pm and the traffic restrictions were maintained in the area until around two hours later.