Aerial image of the Lidl supermarket in Benalmádena, which opened last year. SUR
These are the locations where Lidl plans to open three new stores in Malaga province this year
Retail

These are the locations where Lidl plans to open three new stores in Malaga province this year

The German supermarket chain currently has around thirty outlets and more than 900 employees in the province

Juan Soto

Juan Soto

Málaga

Saturday, 29 March 2025, 09:43

The German supermarket chain Lidl continues to increase its presence in Malaga in 2025 with a plan to open three new supermarkets in the province: on Avenida de Velázquez in Malaga city, in Marbella and in the Taralpe area in Alhaurín de la Torre. Locals and tourists will have access to these new establishments sometime in the second half of the year and the number of employees is yet to be announced.

In addition to these three shops, Andalucía will get another four: two in Seville (in Higuerón Sur and Morón de la Frontera), one in Granada (in Nigüelas-Dúrcal) and one in Cordoba (on Avenida de la Arruzafa).

Lidl has been present in the region since 1994 and it hasn't stopped expanding since then, with around 30 supermarkets in Malaga province and more than 900 workers. The total number of shops in the Andalucía region is 140, plus three strategic logistics platforms in Dos Hermanas (Seville), Malaga and Escúzar (Granada).

Lidl's current raft of employees in Andalucía consists of more than 3,500 direct employees, 32,000 indirect employees and more than 4,500 inducted employees.

Impact on Andalusian GDP

Lidl has proved to be a real boost to the regional economy and one of the main operators in the industry. The chain generates more than 1.8 million euros per year (1.06% of the regional total) for Andalucía's GDP.

In addition, it exports 12% of the total volume of agri-food product exports of Andalucía as a whole (equivalent to nearly 14 million euros).

