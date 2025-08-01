Leading pest control firm on Costa del Sol marks 50 years

SUR in English Marbella Friday, 1 August 2025, 11:53 Share

A leading pest control company on the Costa del Sol celebrated its fiftieth birthday in style last week.

Staff from Pest Control Services gathered at La Navilla restaurant in Marbella for dinner hosted by owner Arabella Marsland (pictured above left), daughter of the founder, Eric. The firm was a pioneer in its sector in the area.

The evening also included a tribute to Mari Carmen Fernández for her forty years of service to the company.