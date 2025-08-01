Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Pest Control Services staff celebrating their 50th anniversary. SUR
Business

Leading pest control firm on Costa del Sol marks 50 years

The local company celebrated the anniversary with founding members and staff

SUR in English

Marbella

Friday, 1 August 2025, 11:53

A leading pest control company on the Costa del Sol celebrated its fiftieth birthday in style last week.

Staff from Pest Control Services gathered at La Navilla restaurant in Marbella for dinner hosted by owner Arabella Marsland (pictured above left), daughter of the founder, Eric. The firm was a pioneer in its sector in the area.

The evening also included a tribute to Mari Carmen Fernández for her forty years of service to the company.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Residents of eastern Costa del Sol town face hike in water bills
  2. 2 What is the 10/20 rule that can save a child from drowning this summer?
  3. 3 Malaga village in mourning following death of much-loved town hall cleaning service employee
  4. 4 My Little World of Travelling: a guide to the most authentic side of Malaga
  5. 5 Music goes to the movies on the eastern Costa del Sol
  6. 6 Costa golfers invited to tee off in aid of Debra butterfly skin charity
  7. 7 Eastern Costa del Sol town issues building licence for major new housing development
  8. 8 Torremolinos takes plunge and undertakes maintenance work on municipal swimming pools

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Leading pest control firm on Costa del Sol marks 50 years

Leading pest control firm on Costa del Sol marks 50 years