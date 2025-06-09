Lawyers, advisers, consultants and auditors: key allies for business development in Malaga

SUR Malaga Monday, 9 June 2025, 09:31 Compartir

Malaga is experiencing a period of strong economic and business growth. Now one of Spain’s main investment hubs and a true centre for tech innovation, the city and province relies on services such as legal, advisory, consultancy and audit firms to ensure long-term, sustainable progress.

At an institutional level, the legal profession in Malaga is entering a new and exciting chapter following the election of Flor Carrasco as the new Dean of the Malaga Bar Association last November. She is the first woman to hold this position in the institution’s 250-year history - a truly inspiring milestone in breaking the glass ceiling. Carrasco has already outlined bold proposals for the legal community in Malaga, including “a clear and unequivocal commitment to the legitimate and fair demands of lawyers when it comes to a dignified retirement. We cannot allow our colleagues to feel let down or disconnected from the Bar Association, as though it no longer represents them. Passive attitudes and looking the other way are no longer acceptable when it comes to an issue that affects the vast majority of lawyers.”

The Malaga Bar Association has also recently shown its ability to adapt to modern legal needs by launching a new digital platform for alternative dispute resolution (ADR) and creating two new dedicated rooms at its main headquarters. These are steps towards a new model based on a culture of understanding.

Malaga’s legal sector includes a broad range of professionals, from small, highly specialised practices to large international firms such as Andersen, which in 2025 celebrates its second anniversary in the province with remarkable turnover figures.

Advisers, growing in step with the tech boom

The emergence of Malaga’s tech ecosystem and the arrival of international companies and professionals have had a transformative effect on businesses in traditional sectors. Advisory firms have not been immune to this shift. As part of a broader group of ancillary services, they have evolved, adapted and modernised thanks to the tech sector, adjusting to meet the needs of large companies and professionals from abroad. In this context, language skills are vital for gaining access to major accounts.

The growth of the tech sector, along with the precise specialisation of many of the companies that drive it, has also created fertile ground for consultants. In recent months, Malaga has welcomed major players in this field, including the digital transformation consultancy Sílice, which opened an office on Malaga TechPark at the end of 2024. The firm specialises in delivering advanced AI-based technology solutions.

This wave of business growth calls for constant analysis and insight. Companies need expert guidance to ensure their development paths and areas of specialisation remain on track. In this environment, audit firms have also found a valuable niche in tech-driven Malaga.