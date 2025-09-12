Large rally in Malaga to support the victims of conflict in Gaza

Cristina Vallejo Malaga Friday, 12 September 2025, 10:56 Share

A global day for Gaza called by the Global Alliance for Palestine was organised in Malaga by Voces Palestinas and Axarquía con Palestina. In the Costa del Sol city it took the form of a rally in the Plaza de la Constitución and a tribute to the Palestinian groups most affected by the conflict, which many now call genocide.

In their support, groups in Malaga read manifestos, testimonies from Gazan mothers and words of support, always emotional, as well as a letter from children to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: "We have been taught that if someone is being attacked, we must ask for and give help, and we ask ourselves: Why don't governments act and stop you?"

"This is a tribute from Malaga's civil society. All victims are equal, but we wanted to support public service workers. Also women and children, because Israel's attacks are attacks against life, against the reproduction of Palestinian life," artist Jorge Dragón, who was part of the organisation behind this event, explained to SUR.

Another organiser, Elena Guerra, also assessed how popular support for Palestine has evolved in Malaga: "It has grown because the evidence speaks for itself. The international association of academics and scientists has determined that what is happening in Gaza meets all the criteria for genocide. No one can dispute what people are seeing, even though Israel still tries to control the narrative."

Hatem Abdul, spokesperson for Voces Palestina (Palestinian Voices), himself Palestinian, expressed his gratitude for these events and for the growth of the social movement, as demonstrated by the massive demonstration that took place a couple of weeks ago: "People are tired of government inaction. Every day that passes means a hundred more deaths. People are no longer willing just to protest. They are also willing to put their bodies on the line, as demonstrated by the flotilla that has set sail for Gaza."

Dragón, Guerra and Abdul made the first speeches in the Plaza de la Constitución filled with people of all walks of life and ages, waving Palestinian flags. From time to time, music from that stateless nation could be heard.