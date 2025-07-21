Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The main obstacle of the hospitality industry for the younger generation is the split shift. Marilú Báez
Lack of trained waiters and kitchen staff forces Costa del Sol bars and restaurants to close for longer or rely on student workers

The sector in Malaga provinice is suffering from a 'problematic shortage' of staff due to the dynamism of tourism, rental prices and more attractive job prospects in other industries, according to a hospitality association

Cristina Vallejo

Cristina Vallejo

Malaga

Monday, 21 July 2025, 18:00

Some hospitatity and catering establishments on the Costa del Sol are finding it difficult to hire enough staff for the summer season and have to ... close more days a week than they would like. Javier Frutos - president of the hospitality and catering association of Malaga (Mahos) - highlights this "problematic deficit", which often affects the more prestigious restaurants, as they require highly skilled and trained staff.

Este contenido es exclusivo para suscriptores

