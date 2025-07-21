Lack of trained waiters and kitchen staff forces Costa del Sol bars and restaurants to close for longer or rely on student workers

Some hospitatity and catering establishments on the Costa del Sol are finding it difficult to hire enough staff for the summer season and have to ... close more days a week than they would like. Javier Frutos - president of the hospitality and catering association of Malaga (Mahos) - highlights this "problematic deficit", which often affects the more prestigious restaurants, as they require highly skilled and trained staff.

Other experts in the sector, such as Manuel Villafaina, agree. He said that establishments need professional cooks, waiters, cleaners, etc. Many bars and restaurants rely on students, although they need several experienced workers. This means hiring more people to cover the level and number of tasks.

Vice-president of Malaga's confederation of employers Natalia Sánchez shared similar thoughts: "Malaga province is finding it difficult to fill the necessary positions for waiting and kitchen staff in the hospitality sector." According to her, this challenge can be attributed to "the dynamism and the intense economic activity generated by tourism". Although the sector is experiencing deseasonalisation, the number of workers in the summer is still higher than during the rest of the year.

Up to 6,000 in summer

Normally, between 5,000 and 6,000 new workers are needed for the high season. This sharp increase in some months and a decrease in others is making it hard to find trained staff and attract people from other areas of the province or the Andalucía region. In addition, young people are becoming disillusioned with the professions offered by the hospitality sector, despite it representing "a very dignified job", as Villafaina said.

"Work in the hotel and catering industry is not something people seek due to the difficulties it poses for work-life balance; people will choose any other place rather than the hotel and catering industry," says María Luisa Expósito, head of Comisiones Obreras in Malaga. She highlights the scheduling issues companies experience when they have to cover sick leave or replace workers. Moreover, people are offered part-time contracts, but end up working more on weekends, especially in restaurants and bars, since hotels offer a bit more stability. Working conditions, salaries and unpaid overtime make the sector unattractive. Many people leave due to unfulfilled conditions and establishments are faced with the responsibility to fill positions from one week to another.

According to workers' union CC OO, training, compliance with collective agreements and guaranteed work-life balance can put an end to staff shortage. Younger generations value not only jobs but also respect for their dignity and life outside of work.

Shift flexibility

Natalia Sánchez insisted on the importance of promoting qualifications. "It's not just a question of boosting recruitment, but also of ensuring that there are people who want to become professionals in this sector," she said, adding that while the sector can accommodate workers and their needs, the profession implies demanding working hours. For this reason, it is important that flexible hours are discussed. "Instead of talking about eight-hour working days or 40-hour weeks, we need to talk about annual hours in a broader debate between unions and companies to make the sector more attractive."