#8M: Believe Inspire Grow, "It's not just transactional, it's relationship building" This women's business group takes a holistic approach, providing support in all aspects of life

The organisation supports women in their businesses and in their personal lives. / SUR

Over a decade ago, Tara Gilvar, founder and CEO of Believe Inspire Grow, read a bumper sticker saying "Remember who you wanted to be." This short message propelled her to found Believe Inspire Grow (BIG), and encapsulates the ethos of her organisation, working to support women in business in a way that aligns with their values and their personal lives.

Tara explained BIG's holistic approach to supporting women in business, based on the key pillars of financial education, entrepreneurship, family and relationships, home, travel and lifestyle, and wellness, self-care and beauty.

Tara Gilvar, founder and CEO of Believe Inspire Grow. / sur

"It's a women empowerment organisation," which supports the businesswoman by putting the woman before the business.

Collaboration

Once a month, BIG and Costa Women collaborate to run an online event for their members, launching both organisations on to the international scale. This global connection provides opportunities for growth.

Tara said that she is "grateful" for International Women's Day. With global connections, organisations can make more of an impact to continue supporting women.

The BIG community brings women together, sharing ideas to broaden their perspective. "It's not just transactional, it's relationship building."