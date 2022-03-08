8M: Breaking the bias on the Costa del Sol

Tuesday 8 March marks International Women's Day, an event which has occurred since 1911 to celebrate the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women all over the world. It's also a reminder of the need for continued action to achieve gender equality.

The theme for International Women's Day this year is #BreakTheBias, encouraging people to reflect on gender stereotypes and discrimination, and the different ways that these can be overcome. Some of the missions which the global campaign advocates include building workplaces where women are able to thrive, supporting women's empowerment worldwide, celebrating women making changes in their communities and empowering women's choices in health.

Using the #BreakTheBias hashtag, people all over the world are sharing images of themselves with their arms crossed online, to demonstrate commitment to fighting gender stereotypes and discrimination. It is also an opportunity to share the different activities, presentations and projects which they are doing to celebrate the day.

SUR in English spoke to some of the associations working to empower women on the Costa del Sol. Costa Women creates communities of women who have moved to Spain, enabling them to forge both professional and personal relationships. Soroptimist is an international organisation with a Costa del Sol branch, running local projects to support women and create opportunities for them. Azul Violeta uses art as a tool for social change, while Believe Inspire Grow is a supportive women's business community which puts the woman's well-being first.

These different organisations work with the same goals in mind – achieving gender equality and supporting women, be it on a personal or professional level.

In the spirit of breaking biases, this International Women's Day is a time to think about how everyone is capable of making a difference to create a more equal world.