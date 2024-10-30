Reservoirs serving Malaga city gain enough water in just a few hours for five months of consumption

Ignacio Lillo Malaga Wednesday, 30 October 2024, 11:34 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Despite causing major flooding and leaving a trail of destruction, the rains as a result of the 'Dana' isolated high level depression have provided a significant boost to Malaga province's reservoirs. Especially those in the upper Guadalhorce, which are the ones that were in the most critical situation.

The Paredones dam, in Álora, set the record on Tuesday, with 164.5mm. But the Guadalteba reservoir was not far behind either, with 153mm; the Turón river in Ardales recorded 150mm and the Conde de Guadalhorce reservoir recorded 149mm, according to data from the Junta de Andalucía's Hidrosur network. Within just a few hours, from 6am until 4pm, the increase was no less than 20 cubic hectometres, up to 115 (18.8% of the combined capacity).

Dramatic increases

The growth of reserves was significant, with peaks of up to four cubic hectometres more stored for every hour. In other words, every 60 minutes, Malaga city gained an extra month of water supply. If water continues to come in at this rate, when the run-offs end, it is possible the dams will store enough water to be used for many months.

The 20 cubic hectometres net that have already been recorded are equivalent to the consumption of all the residents of Malaga city for five months. At this point, the supply provided by Emasa to all its customers totals some 1,500 litres per second, which is equivalent to 47 cubic hectometres per year, that is, some four cubic hectometres per month, on average (more in the summer months).

The three reservoirs that make up the system have improved almost equally. The Conde de Guadalhorce went from 13.8 to 18 cubic hectometres, at 27% of its capacity. The Guadalhorce, from 10 to 14 cubic hectometres (11%) and the Guadalteba is the one with the least amount of water, from 18 to 21.5 cubic hectometres, at 14%. The Casasola has also gained six cubic hectometres (from 4.3 to 10.5) and is at 48%. Meanwhile, La Viñuela in the Axarquía recorded just 0.3 cubic hectometres extra, up to 23.3 cubic hectometres (at 14% of its capacity).

The major rise in the level of the Guadalhorce at the Aljaima or Barullo weir in Cártama and its adjoining wells in Fahala (managed by Emasa) means that 100% of Malaga city's consumption is drawn from running surface water, which means that the reservoirs' reserves can be maintained for times of drought such as the summer.