Junta president pledges to restore Ronda-San Pedro road 'as soon as possible'

The president of the Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Moreno, has stated that the recovery of the A-397 road between Ronda and San Pedro Alcántara is top priority, both in economic and technical terms, for the regional government. Moreno foresees a partial reopening of the road in August, with a deadline for its full completion a month and a half later.

During the opening ceremony for the public centre for vocational training 'Remedios Rojo' in Malaga city, which took place on Friday 14 March, the regional president spoke of both the good and the bad that recent torrential rains have brought to Andalucía.

The main damage was caused to the abovementioned road, which connects Ronda with the Costa del Sol and is used by up to 9,000 commuters. The A-397 has been closed since Saturday 8 March, after the rains caused a serious rockslide, which damaged the road near Benahavís.

The other side of the coin is that the continuous rain has increased water reserves across Malaga province, with significant rises recorded in La Viñuela reservoir in the Axarquia.

According to Moreno, the increase in water reserves in Malaga's dams is "a relief", both economically and environmentally as it guarantees water supplies during the high season of tourism.