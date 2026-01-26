Newly arrived storm Joseph brings rain, wind and snow this week: how will it affect Malaga?

Rossel Aparicio Málaga Monday, 26 January 2026, 12:46 Share

Storm Joseph is hot on Ingrid's tail. The new weather phenomenon is expected to dump heavy rain in much of mainland Spain from Monday onwards. Precipitation will be accompanied by snow in the mountains, strong winds and stormy weather at sea.

This is the forecast of state meteorological agency Aemet, which has warned that this week will be "rainier than usual for this time of year" in Andalucía.

In addition, Aemet has activated several warnings for heavy weather conditions across the country. Persistent rainfall with significant accumulations in Galicia and the west of the central system are expected on Monday. The eastern Cantabrian coast, Alboran, the Balearic Islands, mountain ranges in the interior of the Mediterranean arc will be visited by strong winds. The same will happen in the north-west and in Cantabria in the late afternoon.

Snowfall with significant accumulations will be seen in the Pyrenees. Pontevedra deserves a special mention for having an active heavy rainfall red warning on Monday. Around 120mm are expected in 12 hours.

Malaga and Andalucía

Within Andalucía, Granada and Almeria provinces switched from an amber to a yellow warning for winds and coastal phenomena at 8am on Monday. The lowest warning will remain active until midnight.

Very cloudy and overcast skies are expected in Malaga on Monday. They will be accompanied by weak rainfall along the coast and weak to moderate in the interior.

Temperatures are expected to rise, with locally notable increases in minimum temperatures.

Meanwhile, according to SUR's meteorologist José Luis Escudero, rainfall may be present in Malaga province at least until the end of the week. "It is likely that fronts will affect the province of Malaga until Friday, 30 January. The episode on Tuesday may leave good accumulations throughout the province," he says in his blog.