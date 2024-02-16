Jet skis, paddle boards, inflatables... new rules for activities off Costa del Sol beaches The regulations cover all recreational activities near the shore, from swimming to kite-surfing and pedalos, and came into force this Friday in Malaga province

An extensive new regulatory framework that governs beach and sea activities came into force this Friday 16 February in Malaga province, including the Costa del Sol.

The regulation affects firstly recreational craft. Secondly, floating or beach craft (canoes, kayaks, canoes without motor and other devices without mechanical propulsion, pedalos or craft fitted with a motor with a power of less than 3.5 kW, jet skis, wind surf boards, motorised boards, anchored floating installations and other similar facilities used for leisure purposes). Thirdly, self-propelled pleasure craft. Fourthly, towed beach craft (parachutes, water skis, large inflatables, etc.).

Recreational craft

The text refers to the national legislation regulating recreational craft, both for private use and for tourist and commercial purposes. In the case of private individuals, all self-propelled craft, jet skis and recreational craft have to be insured for civil liability. Note that the bathing area is marked with buoys up to a distance of 200 metres.

What is the maximum offshore distance?

Canoes, kayaks, paddleboards and pedal boats can navigate between 50 and 200 metres if they are rented. If they are private or are part of an excursion with an instructor, they can go beyond the bathing area, but at most 500 metres. Pedalos, windsurfers and kitesurfers may not go further than half a nautical mile from the coast. And jet skis may not go further than a nautical mile.

What about inflatables?

"Floating or beach items, nautical recreational items, self-propelled and towed inflatables may only be carried out during daylight hours, in good weather, and in conditions of visibility of more than one nautical mile, so that they can be seen from land at all times, and vice versa," details the text. And they may not sail in winds of Beaufort force three or greater, or with waves of more than 0.25 metres.

What about rowing?

You may row up to one nautical mile offshore provided there is daylight and good visibility, the wind does not exceed force four and the waves do not exceed half a metre. The scale measures sea and weather conditions as a whole.

Caution

The text calls for maximum caution and respect for swimmers: "Vessels, boats or floating recreational craft shall be used with caution, avoiding any type of reckless behaviour and shall be kept at least 50 metres away from swimmers when they could pose a danger to them. Likewise, it will be forbidden to moor craft to the buoy lines that mark out the bathing areas, access channels and sailing safety zones, unless expressly authorised by the competent authority."

What happens in ports?

You cannot leave ports at a speed of more than three knots and, if you do not have a motor, the craft must be towed, with the exception of rowing boats. Mechanical means are required in these areas except in cases of force majeure. In general, speeds that form waves in the harbours and may pose a danger to other vessels are not allowed.

Can I anchor in a bathing area?

No, it is strictly forbidden, as well as in harbour mouths, port approach channels, etc. Furthermore, to go out to sea, you must do so inside the 25-metre-wide channel that is marked out in places such as those near the pedalo boats rental area.

What if the bathing area is not well marked?

"Sport and recreational boating and the use of any type of floating recreational craft is prohibited, except for those required for access to land from the sea and vice versa, in which case, the speed shall not exceed three knots and craft should travel perpendicular to the coast until they pass the zone reserved for bathing."

Can I bathe in an area designated for surfing or similar?

No, you may not. Furthermore, these are areas that must be marked with buoys, have a minimum width of 300 metres and a rescue and first aid system.

What about paracrafting, large towed inflatables such as bananas and rings, water-skiing and the like?

Always wear a helmet and a lifejacket. Between the ages of 12 and 16, children must be authorised by their parents or legal guardians. It is also the responsibility of monitors to assess the physical condition of the users and to supervise the whole process with an assistant.

All towing must be done by a suitable boat. Parasailing (parachutes attached to a boat) is not allowed for private use, and must be carried out by authorised companies. And this activity must always be 250 metres from bathing areas and at least 500 metres from other boats.

It is also forbidden to carry out windsurfing, kite surfing, paddle boarding and similar activities in a 1kmx2km zone in the area offshore from Malaga Airport's runways.

Are there any restrictions on fly boarding?

"It will be carried out during daylight hours, more than 200 metres away from bathing areas, outside port waters and their access channels, as well as the approach channels to beaches, and will be kept more than 100 metres away from bathers, ships, boats, and other users at all times."

Jet skis

What are the rules for jet skis? You have to keep 100 metres away from ships, boats and other vessels and maintain the minimum safety distances established by maritime regulations. They may not be used within 200 metres of bathing areas. Rented jet skis have an extensive list of additional conditions.

What happens if I have a motor boat that does not need a navigation licence?

This refers to boats with a maximum power of 11.26 kW and which are less than five metres in length. In this case, they cannot go to sea in force four winds, with waves of 0.5 metres, or if visibility is less than six nautical miles. They may not go more than one nautical mile offhore. Rented boats may not travel more than five miles from the place where the boat was rented. A minimum distance of 50 metres must be maintained from other boats and the maximum speed is seven knots. It is compulsory to have a means of localisation.

Do I have to wear a life jacket?

Yes, for windsurfing, kite surfing, paddle boarding and similar activities, they must be worn.

Are there rules for inflatable water parks?

Life jackets are compulsory. Users must be over 16 years old, or over 12 with guardians present.

Open water swimming

What if I am a fan of open water swimming? You can do it outside the bathing area, always during the day and with a compulsory individual buoy, unless you go with a support boat. Swimming and sport or recreational diving is prohibited in ports, docks, beaching areas and launching channels, except in authorised sporting events.

The document includes regulations for seasonal services and their concessions. It also prohibits any discharge at sea from vessels and craft. It adds important telephone numbers in case of problems: "In the event of a maritime emergency, call the Centro Zona de Coordinación y Salvamento Marítimo 900-202-202."