Jeff Goldblum is filming Kaos in Malaga, replacing British actor Hugh Grant in the lead role

Though Hugh Grant was due to star as the Greek god Zeus, the role is now that of American actor Jeff Goldblum. The Jurassic World actor has joined the cast of Kaos, Netflix's new action and mythology series, and is already filming scenes in the province. The change in lead actors came about as British star Hugh Grant had to drop out over a reported scheduling clash.

Now the film crew is shooting scenes in sweltering Antequera, the last stop of a production schedule that since the beginning of this month has travelled along the coast from Marbella to the Axarquia, passing through the centre of Malaga. The filming is taking place behind heavy security measures and a great deal of secrecy. SUR has learnt that one of the locations is an old factory that has been closed and abandoned for years.

Goldblum, who has made his horn-rimmed glasses his trademark, recently starred as the protagonist in The Fly on Disney.

Now in the eight episodes of Netflix's Kaos, the actor and musician brings to life an insecure and vengeful Zeus, a god who has long enjoyed his status as 'King of the Gods' until he wakes up one morning to discover a wrinkle in his forehead. Neurosis takes hold of him and leads him down a dangerous and paranoid path. He convinces himself that his downfall is near and begins to see signs of it everywhere. According to the American audiovisual platform, this "groundbreaking series" presents a modern take on Greek and Roman mythology by exploring themes such as gender politics, power and life in hell.

Kaos is created and written by Covell and is directed by Georgi Banks-Davies. The Malaga company Fresco Film is working on behalf of the production companies Sister and Anthem.