Javier Recio in the SUR offices in Malaga this week. Dani Maldonado
Javier Recio, new editor-in-chief of SUR in English

The Malaga journalist has been deputy editor of Diario SUR for the past decade, following an extensive career always linked to this news group

Malaga.

Friday, 16 January 2026, 13:42

Malaga journalist Javier Recio has been appointed new editor of Diario SUR and editor-in-chief of SUR in English, replacing Manolo Castillo after 14 years. Recio, 57, holds degrees in Journalism from the Universidad Complutense in Madrid and Law from the Uned, and is registered with the Malaga law society.

The new editor, who was deputy editor for a decade, has spent his entire professional career at the newspaper since joining in 1992. He began working on the culture and society sections before moving to local news as court reporter. Recio gained recognition for his exclusive interview with Dolores Vázquez during her imprisonment and was the only journalist who questioned her guilt during the Wanninkhof case investigation. He has also worked in the sports section.

Recio specialises in political reporting and writes a widely read weekly opinion column, Repaso Semanal. He previously served as local section head and later as head of information for the entire newspaper. He has taken part in Vocento's editorial improvement initiatives and website transformation. Recio now faces the challenge of expanding the newspapers' digitalisation to meet evolving communication needs. He is married with two daughters.

