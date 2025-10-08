Israel intercepts another Gaza humanitarian aid flotilla and detains two Malaga residents

Cristina Vallejo Malaga Wednesday, 8 October 2025, 12:32 | Updated 12:41h. Share

Three boats - Gaza Sunbirds, Alaaa Al-Najajr and Anas Al-Sharif - were intercepted by the Israeli army around 4.30am this Wednesday, 8 October. They were located about 220 kilometres off the coast of Gaza. At around 8am, the Thousand Madleens sailboats and the Conscience vessel were also intercepted 203 kilometres off the coast.

This expedition, which carried around 100,000 euros worth of medicines, equipment and food destined for hospitals in Gaza, included two residents from the Malaga province - Elisabeth Di Luca and María Auxiliadora Plata Díaz. Both were aboard the Conscience.

The two women posted videos on the Rumbo a Gaza Instagram account in which they informed of the action. "I am a Spanish citizen. If you are watching this video, we have been intercepted by Israeli forces. I ask and demand that all my friends, colleagues, relatives put pressure on the Spanish government to expedite my release and that of all my fellow passengers as soon as possible. Thank you," Plata Díaz said in the video.

Elisabeth Di Luca, who is Italian, appeals to the Italian Foreign Ministry in her native language. "If you are watching this video, it is because we have been intercepted in international waters and are being held by the Israeli occupying forces or by a country that is complicit in the genocide of the Palestinians. I want all my friends, my family and fellow activists to put pressure on the Italian government to expedite my release."

The Freedom Flotilla coalition and Thousand Madleens to Gaza have stated that the whereabouts of the activists are "unknown". However, the coalition believes that their deportation should take place in the following days and that they will be back by Saturday. In addition to the two women from Malaga, there are seven other Spanish residents aboard the flotilla. Almost all of them are aboard the Conscience, although there are some on the Soul of My Soul and the Maiden.

Citizen support and calls for proposals

The social movement organised around the Palestinian cause urges citizens to write emails to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (consultar@maec.es), with the subject 'Solicitud de protección' and the following text (in Spanish) to request the release of María Auxiliadora Plata Díaz: "Les escribo para expresar mi preocupación por María Auxiliadora Plata Díaz, ciudadana española e integrante de la Flotilla de la Libertad rumbo a Gaza. Solicito que el Ministerio vele por su integridad física y psicológica, garantice un trato humano conforme al Derecho Internacional, y gestione su repatriación a España lo antes posible en caso de ser detenida o secuestrada."

In addition, the two protests on 8 and 9 October will be dedicated to denouncing not only the genocide in Gaza but also the illegal detention of activists. The demonstration on 8 October starts at 7.30pm in the Parque del Oeste. The one on the 9th starts at 8pm in the Paseo Larios-El Copo in Torre del Mar.

"Israel has no legal authority to detain international volunteers aboard these ships," says committee member of the Canadian flotilla and the Freedom flotilla coalition David Heap. "This interception blatantly violates international law and defies binding orders of the International Court of Justice requiring unimpeded humanitarian access to Gaza. Our activists are not subject to Israeli jurisdiction and cannot be penalised for delivering aid or challenging an illegal blockade. Their detention is arbitrary, illegal and must end immediately."