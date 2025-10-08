Emotional return home for the activists from Malaga who sailed with Gaza humanitarian aid flotilla

Rafael Borrego and Manolo García, accompanied by their families and members of the IU party, on their arrival at María Zambrano.

Matías Stuber Malaga Wednesday, 8 October 2025, 10:08 Share

Two days after setting foot back in Madrid, the two activists from Malaga who were part of the Global Sumud flotilla to Gaza returned home to the province. Shortly after 1pm on Tuesday, Rafael Borrego and Manolo García arrived at María Zambrano train station, where they were received by a joyful crowd of more than a hundred people, with hugs and proclamations against Israel and in support of Palestine.

Among the welcome party were members of the two men's families, as well as representatives of the IU socialist organisation, such as Antonio Maillo, who thanked the activists for their efforts in validating the Palestinian cause before the world and denouncing the "genocide perpetrated by the criminal state of Israel".

Borrego and García spoke to the media shortly after arriving. Both denounced the "torture" inflicted by the Israeli authorities on the members of the flotilla during the time they had spent imprisoned.

Borrego described the horrors marked by sleep deprivation, lack of food, continuous harassment and deliberate attacks on the flotilla members' well-being. He said that one of the hostages had been denied access to insulin, putting their health in direct danger. García, who was wearing a Palestinian keffiyeh around his neck, said that the Israeli authorities would keep them handcuffed for long periods of time, even inside the cells.

Despite their suffering, the two men stated that their experience was just a glimpse of what the Palestinian population lives through every day. Following their symbolic journey, which has attracted a lot of international and national media attention, Borrego and García wanted to tell the world that the protagonists are not the members of the flotilla but the people in Gaza, who have been suffering for two years and beyond.

María Zambrano was filled with "Free Palestine" chants and flags. Many people in the crowd could not hold back their tears.

Both described the visit paid by the Israeli minister of national security as an attempt to "humiliate" the arrested activists

Excitement

Naturally, Borrego and García looked relieved to be back home. Stripped of most of his personal belongings, which were "stolen" by the Israeli forces, Borrego, who is a lawyer by profession, pointed to his feet and said that the plastic flip-flops had been given to them by their captors.

Both men described the presence of Israeli national security minister Ben Gvir during their arrest as an attempt to "humiliate" the activists. "He walked in front of us and took pictures," Borrego said. This is only one example of the degrading gestures that the activists had to endure.

Borrego urged people and authorities to continue exerting pressure on Israel. "There is another flotilla already on its way," he said, adding that there are still hostages from his flotilla being held.