Archive image of 50-euro banknotes. SUR
Crime

Counterfeit 50-euro notes in a Malaga town: authorities investigate payment attempts

The incidents occurred at various businesses in Sierra de Yeguas, near Antequera, and the alleged perpetrators, who are local to the town, have reportedly been located

Julio J. Portabales

Julio J. Portabales

Sierra de Yeguas

Wednesday, 25 February 2026, 17:08

The town of Sierra de Yeguas in Malaga province remains on high alert after several attempts to introduce counterfeit 50-euro notes into circulation in the municipality were detected in recent days. The incidents, which have affected various businesses, are being investigated by the local police.

As SUR has learned, the first incidents occurred last week as isolated cases, when some shopkeepers detected irregularities in banknotes used as payments in their businesses. Local law enforcement then began to monitor the situation to clarify what had happened and prevent this type of counterfeit currency from continuing to circulate.

Investigations are still ongoing, although sources close to the case have confirmed that the alleged perpetrators have now been located. Municipal authorities have also indicated that the individuals involved are local residents, although no further details have been revealed while police investigations continue.

Following the detection of these attempted frauds, the town hall has issued a warning to the owners of local shops, bars and other businesses to exercise extreme caution when accepting cash payments, especially 50-euro notes. The aim is to prevent further counterfeit bills from entering circulation and to minimise potential financial losses for local businesses.

Security measures

The local council has recommended that businesses carefully review standard security features before accepting these banknotes. These include checking the raised print, noting the watermark and verifying the presence of the silver security thread - all elements that, together, allow you to distinguish a genuine banknote from a counterfeit one.

In addition, the use of specific detection devices, such as reactive markers or lamps that use UV light, is recommended. These tools facilitate the identification of counterfeit banknotes quickly and effectively. These measures are considered especially useful in businesses with a high volume of cash payments.

Local authorities have stressed the importance of acting quickly on any suspicion. In the event of spotting a potentially counterfeit banknote, it is recommended that you do not return it to the person who gave it to you, rather that you immediately notify the local police so they can take charge of the situation and prevent further fraud.

