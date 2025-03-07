Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

International schools and colleges to share views during SUR in English education forum
Education

International schools and colleges to share views during SUR in English education forum

Principals from some of the top educational institutions on the Costa del Sol will be discussing current issues and concerns in an event in Benalmádena that will be streamed live on www.surinenglish.com

SUR in English

MALAGA.

Friday, 7 March 2025, 15:16

March is an as important for international schools in the south of Spain as parents search for the best possible education for their children.

Schools and colleges that provide an international English-language education will be getting together at the invitation of SUR in English next week for an event in Benalmádena.

Principals from some of the top educational institutions on the Costa del Sol will be discussing current issues and concerns in a conversation to be streamed live on surinenglish.com.

Meanwhile the team at SUR in English is working on the annual Education and Learning supplement to be published in next week's edition. As usual the publication will be a showcase of the creativity and talent at international schools.

For more information about the event or the supplement, contact dandrews@diariosur.es

