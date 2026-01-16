Indra opens its advanced avionics centre in Malaga staffed by over 700 professionals

Nuria Triguero Malaga Friday, 16 January 2026, 15:04 Share

Indra inaugurated its new advanced avionics and mission computing centre at Malaga TechPark this Thursday.

It will house the company's 700+ professionals to be based in Malaga. In this 3,200-square-metre facility, the Spanish technology multinational aims to "achieve the highest standards in the production of advanced electronics and embedded avionics for air, sea and land platforms", thanks to an investment exceeding 40 million euros over the next five years.

Indra Group's Executive Chair, Ángel Escribano, explained that this centre will develop technology for key programmes for European military sovereignty such as the Future Combat Air System (FCAS), a pan-European 'system of combat systems' promoted by Airbus D&S, Thales Group, Indra Sistemas and Dassault Aviation, as well as for the A400 (the European military transport aircraft) and other Airbus aircraft. "The technological level here has no need to be jealous of the centres in Germany or the USA," he asserted.

The new centre, located at the entrance to the PTA TechPark in one of the former Anovo buildings, features spaces dedicated to production facilities, electronics laboratories and engineering design offices. It boasts a state-of-the-art electronic and mechanical manufacturing line, equipped "with the most cutting-edge resources that incorporate Industry 4.0 technologies", according to Indra sources. In addition, it includes 15 electronics labs dedicated to R&D.

The capital of the Costa del Sol has thus become one of the main hubs for the defence industry that the Indra Group is developing in Spain. The 2024 acquisition of Malaga-based Clue Technologies, one of the few European companies specialising in the development of new computing technologies for intelligent aircraft systems, was key to the multinational's decision to locate this advanced avionics centre in Malaga. Clue Technologies, which was also located in the PTA, is now relocationg its HQ to the new centre.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Indra Group's Exec Chair Ángel Escribano, the group's CEO José Vicente de los Mozos and Clue Technologies' CEO Ignacio Fernández Montes. They presented the new facilities to Malaga city's mayor Francisco de la Torre and the Junta's regional minister for industry, Jorge Paradela, among other civilian and military dignitaries.

"At Indra Group, we are investing in creating new facilities and equipment to equip ourselves with the most advanced resources, helping us to strengthen our position as one of Europe's leading companies in defence, aerospace and advanced technologies. With the new centre in Malaga, we are driving innovation in a key area for these businesses: the development of electronic systems and embedded computing systems," said Escribano.

For his part, Indra Group CEO José Vicente de los Mozos stated that customers "demand more processing power for the deployment of more powerful software and the use of artificial intelligence, so we must continue to invest in emerging technologies that are disruptive and generate impact. With our industrial plan, we are boosting our capacity to produce these core technologies that underpin large systems and platforms and that are necessary to achieve true technological sovereignty."

Malaga's mayor Francisco de la Torre praised the opening of this new centre, which will be a benchmark in Europe and contribute to strengthening Malaga's international position as a city that "is firmly committed to innovation as a driving force for development, attracting talent and generating employment, in line with its strategic plan".

The regional minister for industry Jorge Paradela stressed that these facilities "mark a new milestone in Indra's ambitious growth strategy in Andalucía". He also mentioned the company's intention to at least double its activity in the region through the so-called 'Plan Andalucía', with a planned investment of 80 million euros until 2027 and the creation of more than 500 skilled jobs, "which reaffirms Indra as a driving force in our technological ecosystem".

Clue Technologies, Malaga-based technology

The new centre is a leader in integrated modular technology and the implementation of advanced, intelligent computing and communication technologies in the aerospace and defence sectors. Its innovations are in service on some of the world's most important air platforms.

Clue Technologies, the Malaga-based company acquired by Indra Group in 2024, is one of the few European companies specialising in the development of new computing technologies for innovative intelligent systems such as edge computing, a strategic and critical area for new European defence programmes.

It is also engaged in technological research, development and manufacturing of avionics computers for both flight and mission systems. It provides avionics computers for major national and European programmes such as Eurodron, Sirtap, C295, A400M, Eurofighter LTE, Tiger MkIII and H160M.

Furthermore, it is involved in numerous R&D programmes, among which it's worth highlighting its participation in technological projects in the area of computing and electronics within the framework of Spain's Aeronautical Technology Plan (PTA) and the specific project missions of CDTI, the European Defence Fund (EDF) and Key Digital Technologies' (KDT) Joint Undertaking of Horizon Europe.