Improvement works to the Alcazaba tunnel in Malaga to make it easier for pedestrians to walk between the Plaza de la Merced and the Paseo del Parque, will cost around 2.8 million euros. The plans include wider pavements and a screen to reduce the noise of the traffic passing through the tunnel. The project has to be finished by 31 December 2023 in order to take advantage of European funds of over 200,000 euros which have been made available through the Edusi programme.