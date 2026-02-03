Malaga tourism: hospitality sector promotes gastronomy as destination in its own right

Marina Martínez Tuesday, 3 February 2026, 16:20 Share

GASTRONOMY has evolved from a holiday "complement" to a primary travel motivator, industry leaders heard at the opening of the Salón H&T in Malaga.

The national hospitality forum, held at the Palacio de Ferias, brought together 2,400 attendees and 100 speakers to discuss the strategic importance of local produce, training, and sustainability in the 2026 tourism landscape.

"Gastronomy is no longer a complement to travel but one of the main criteria when looking for a destination," President of Hostelería Andalucía Javier Frutos said.

"It is one of the great driving forces and forums such as this one are a reason to keep moving forward," he said before the 2,400 attendees and 100 speakers.

In his speech, newly appointed President of Hostelería de España José Luis Álvarez Almeida's called for the social, environmental and economic sustainability of the hospitality industry.

While mostly confident in its strengths, he said that the 2025 review concerns him - a year that, according to Álvarez Almeida, was not as economically profitable.

To boost the industry, he urged politicians to not put obstacles in its way and to "listen" to professionals. Álvarez Almeida called for more training plans and solutions to cushion wage costs.

"We are in a region where public-private collaboration exists and this is the way forward," he said. He made his case stronger by reminding that tourism "has helped us live better and brought economic wealth".

"We sell happiness and we sell it cheaply. In Spain, you can enjoy our cuisine at reasonable prices," Álvarez Almeida said, alluding to the benefits that visitors get. Part of the sustainability agenda is the promotion of co-existence: peace between locals and visitors and also the aim of the Calles Vivas project.

Mayor of Malaga Francisco de la Torre encouraged dialogue between residents and employers to "create towns where everything fits together". One way to achieve this is by integrating locals into the hospitality industry beyond the seasonal job, through offering training and vocation.

"Gastronomy is a decisive sector because of the employment it generates and its role as a tourist destination," he said, noting that it accounts for 60% of tourism.

President of the provincial authority Francisco Salado said that, while 2025 "has been particularly positive in Malaga", more efforts are necessary "to strengthen competitiveness".

Strategies targeting deseasonalisation and tourist spending can consolidate Malaga's leading position. Salado also welcomed more public-private collaboration and innovative projects.

"Gastronomy is one of the main ambassadors of the Costa del Sol," he said, adding that Malaga should focus not only on bringing tourists over but also on making "them come back".

Gastronomy as a destination brand

Authenticity, identity and sustainability were some of the other factors highlighted at the forum as key to strengthening gastronomy as a destination brand. For President of the Andalusian Academy of Gastronomy José Manuel Gaztelu sustainability means "balance among all the players involved in hospitality, from producers to chefs".

"Hospitality is structure, it is employment, but it is also identity. We need to think of hospitality as a strategic ally and of the territory as an ally, not as an invisible supplier," Director General for Tourism Promotion and Development Gemma del Corral said.

Technology, innovation, 'kilometre-zero' produce and gastronomy as an experience were among the other questions raised during an event that closed with chef Toño Pérez (three Michelin stars at Atrio), who highlighted the importance of the local larder in building both a tourism and gastronomic brand: "We have always wanted to travel with our surroundings."

"I have always felt very close to Malaga at heart and here places like La Meridiana and great chefs like Paul Schiff, did not emerge overnight. The gastronomy has evolved and everything is a process," the chef said. One thing he was certain about: "What gives our sector excellence is human capital."