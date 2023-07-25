Hot 'terral' wind will leave a high of 39C on the Costa today, with a yellow weather alert in place Yesterday, Malaga Airport's weather station recorded the second highest maximum temperature in the whole of Spain, with a scorching 41.6C

Spain's state meteorological agency (Aemet) yesterday forecast a drop in temperatures in Andalucía of up to ten degrees for Wednesday or Thursday. But, until this long-awaited releief arrives, the hot 'terral' wind blowing from inland will raise temperatures in Malaga again today to 39C.

In fact, the province is under a yellow warning; more specifically, the Costa del Sol, Malaga city and Guadalhorce valley until 9pm this Tuesday, 25 July. In the case of Malaga city, Aemet forecasts that the maximum temperature will reach 37C and the minimum 27 degrees, but in areas of the Costa del Sol and Guadalhorce valley the mercury could reach 40C.

As for the skies, the Aemet forecasts that they will be partly cloudy or clear in Andalucía, with maximum and minimum temperatures dropping in the eastern third, and slight changes in the rest. Winds will blow from the west, more intense in the western Mediterranean.

Temperature record

On Monday, the Malaga Airport weather station recorded the second highest maximum temperature in Spain, with 41.6 degrees at 5pm. Another notable high in one of the hottest months of July in living memory and which has forced the activation of three red warnings for extreme risk from the heat.

In fact, last week saw two days of extreme heat where the Costa del Sol and Valle del Guadalhorce recorded extreme temperatures. In towns such as Álora and Coín it also reached 44C. Malaga Airport equalled its all-time record maximum temperature last Wednesday, reaching 44.2C. And it also registered the warmest night since records began in 1942, with 34.1 degrees at 7am. In towns such as Álora and Coín it also reached 44 degrees Celsius.