Costa del Sol to get a break from the heat with a drop in maximum temperatures of up to 10C The mercury will also drop at night this week, aiding better rest after sleepless tropical nights for many. But the relief won't last for long...

Malaga today (Monday, 24 July) bids farewell to the third heatwave of summer with a yellow weather warning which will last until 9pm with the possibility of it reaching 38C on the coast and in the Guadalhorce valley areas. Once this sweltering episode is over, some relief will arrive according to Spain's state meteorological agency (Aemet). It has forecast that the mercury will plummet and the maximum temperatures will drop by up to ten degrees in the province, to the 28C expected on Wednesday or Thursday in the city.

The mercury is falling... and the minimum temperatures are also dropping, which will a favour better rest after tropical sleepless nights for many. "During the early hours of the morning, temperatures will become milder than in recent weeks, experiencing a progressive decrease throughout these coming days. They will be around 20C in most of the region," said the Aemet delegate in Andalucía, Juan de Dios del Pino. In Malaga city, minimum temperatures will range between the 25 degrees forecast for tomorrow, Tuesday, and 21C on Friday.

This relief from the heat is due to the westerly wind. "The Azores anticyclone", which is usual at this time of year, creating gusts that favour milder temperatures. In Andalucía, the Costa del Sol will be where this drop will be most noticeable, about 10 degrees according to the Aemet forecast; "a considerable decrease considering the heat there has been in Malaga in recent weeks," said Del Pino.

The bad news is that the lull will not last long and over the weekend this phenomenon will gradually disappear. This will cause, as Del Pino pointed out, "the wind to stagnate and then the sun will heat up more efficiently, leading to a further rise in temperatures".

As a result, the Aemet forecasts maximum temperatures that could reach 30C on Friday, while on Sunday the thermometers could reach 33 degrees in Malaga city. Despite this, the delegate in Andalucía clarified that another heatwave is not expected just yet.