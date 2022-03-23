High-speed rail service between Malaga and Granada on track to start in April There will be two Avant trains in each direction a day and the journey time will be one hour and ten minutes

Malaga and Granada will be connected by a high-speed train service from 4 April, just before Easter week. The railway company Renfe is now selling tickets for the new Avant services, which will be the first direct train ever between the two cities. The journey will take one hour and ten minutes.

There will initially be two trains a day in each direction, leaving Granada at 7.40am and 6.50pm and Malaga at 9.25am and 8.25pm. They will stop at Loja and, once it is in service, will also do so at the future Antequera-Centro station. The Avant trains will be able to carry 6,600 passengers a week.

In a second phase of this scheme, there will be one more train in each direction each day, according to Renfe’s contract with the Ministry of Transport. The Avant trains have four carriages and 237 seats, including one adapted for people with mobility difficulties, and can travel at up to 250 kilometres an hour.

Avant already runs the Seville-Cordoba-Malaga and Seville-Cordoba-Granada routes in Andalucía. This new Granada-Malaga route will cost 23.10 euros for a single ticket, and 37 euros return. With different discounts that are available, under some circumstances it will be possible to travel between Granada and Malaga for 8.50 euros per single journey.